Arsenal prospect with strained Mikel Arteta relationship could be sold without making debut

The Arsenal future of defender William Saliba is reportedly in doubt, despite the youngster not having made a single appearance for the club.

Saliba, who signed for Arsenal in July 2019, has spent the entirety of his career with the Gunners to date on loan in Ligue 1. He’s currently with Marseille, for whom he has made 11 appearances this campaign.

Though the 20-year-old has shown promise while out on loan and has broken into the French U21 setup, Mikel Arteta has shown little willingness to draft him into his first-team squad at the Emirates.

According to The Sun, the pair’s relationship is strained, with Saliba leaving Arsenal without having made his competitive debut for the club now being mooted as a real possibility.

MORE: Arsenal fans totally split on star’s future as Arteta sends transfer message

The report notes that there has been no definitive decision made over Saliba’s future at the North London club, but it sounds as though it’d take a considerable turnaround in relations between him and Arteta in order for him to stay.

Arsenal should be wary of allowing a talent like Saliba slip through their fingers, but Arteta does have Gabriel (23) and Ben White (24) at his disposal, both of whom look capable of being league-leading defenders in the future.

It would be no disaster if Arsenal were to lose Saliba and recoup a considerable sum in exchange for him. That said, it’d be disappointing for the fans to see him move on without having been given a chance.