Arsenal and Tottenham given transfer boost as manager confirms striker will not renew contract

Torino striker Andrea Belotti could soon be on the market, with Arsenal and Tottenham reportedly interested in signing him.

Belotti is widely regarded as one of the finest strikers in Serie A and has been for some time now. Despite virtually constant speculation surrounding his future with Torino, the Italian has not sealed a move away from the club.

That could finally be set to change. As reported by The Sun, Torino manager Ivan Juric has confirmed that Belotti will not be signing a contract extension and looks set to leave the club when his deal expires in the summer of 2022.

The outlet lead with the idea that Arsenal and Tottenham can take encouragement from those comments, with both the North London clubs thought to be interested in signing the 27-year-old.

Arsenal’s strike-force used to be their pride and joy, but neither Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette have been performing to their usual standards as of late. Mikel Arteta’s frontline is in need of some refreshment.

As for Tottenham, they have virtually no alternative to Harry Kane, a weakness in the squad which has been highlighted by the England captain’s inability to find the back of the net consistently in the Premier League this season so far.

The Sun believe that both clubs will be in for Belotti, but it’s difficult to imagine them being the only two in the running. When a player of his quality is available on a free, you can be sure that the competition to sign him will be tough.