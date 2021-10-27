Barcelona confirm sacking of Ronald Koeman – Some of his work may be appreciated over time

You always want to see a manager get some time to turn things around, while it has to be acknowledged that Ronald Koeman was dealt a lousy hand during his time at Barcelona.

He inherited a squad full of veteran players and fresh faces were needed, but there was also no money to make signings and it meant they had to find bargains instead.

On top of that they also lost Lionel Messi unexpectedly so they had to adapt to losing potentially the greatest player of all time without having the means to find a replacement, so any team would struggle with that.

Results weren’t good enough and you didn’t really trust them to get results when it mattered most, and it’s been confirmed by Barcelona tonight that he’s been sacked.

It’s not surprising and it’s a decision that may well be welcomed by the Barca fans, but there may eventually come a time where some of Koeman’s work is appreciated.

Perhaps it was due to the financial situation, but he did open up the pathway to the first team again for the youngsters as players like Pedri, Oscar Mingueza and Gavi look like they could be cornerstones of the team for years to come.

It wasn’t all perfect and the Illiax Moriba situation may come back to bite them, while Eric Garcia also looks like a solid capture and possibly a future captain.

You could also see that some of the first-team players were starting to regress and perhaps that comes down to a lack of faith in the manager too, so it will be interesting to see who Barca get now and what difference it makes.