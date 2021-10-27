Though games this early in the season are very rarely must win, Ronald Koeman’s position at Barcelona was already hanging by a thread before they went to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night.

The subsequent 1-0 defeat at Vallecas has almost certainly sounded the death knell for the Dutchman’s tenure at the club.

The Catalans were so poor that they never looked like scoring and, incredibly, they’ve only scored one goal away from the Camp Nou this season.

No wonder the Barca faithful have finally had enough. Boos rang around Camp Nou after defeat in the Clasico, and now they’ve taken to social media to demand his sacking.

It really isn’t a surprise because it’s not just the results but the manner of the performances that have been so bad.

As a result of the defeat, Barca stay in ninth place in La Liga, and with a Champions League date against Dynamo Kyiv on the horizon next week, things are coming into sharp focus.

Can the club really afford to keep Koeman on any longer?

Please make it stop pic.twitter.com/tN2QECMTfP — James (@HBC_96) October 27, 2021

Coach gotta go.. he’s not good enough — blu4lifealfyCFC (@blu4lifealfy) October 27, 2021

KOEMAN OUT

KOEMAN OUT — – (@aadityaa__) October 27, 2021