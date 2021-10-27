This 2021/22 season, even though it’s only a handful of games old, is more than likely to be another transitional one for Barcelona.

The Catalans came within less than half a dozen games of an improbable La Liga title under Ronald Koeman last season, before the Dutchman’s inability to put together an XI to see out a handful of games eventually saw the league slip from their grasp.

They’ve started the season poorly, and ahead of the Wednesday evening fixture against Rayo Vallecano, they are, incredibly, way down in ninth position in the table.

With no Lionel Messi or Antoine Griezmann to bail them out of trouble, Barca are struggling up front as well as often having a non-existent defence.

Koeman has done nothing to suggest he’s worthy of a new contract when his current deal ends next summer, and frequent run-ins with players and president, Joan Laporta, certainly hasn’t strengthened his candidacy.

Sport report that the club are sounding out Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, with a view to a sensational bid for his services at the conclusion of this campaign, but are aware it would be difficult to prise the German from the Anfield-based outfit.

Unless Klopp has a complete change of heart, a move to Barcelona is nigh on impossible.

Forgetting the financial issues in play, which are threatening the whole business model at the Camp Nou, the current situation that the Blaugranes find themselves in isn’t an attractive one.

Liverpool’s project is years further forward, and who’s to say that Klopp won’t want a sabbatical after years at the coal face with the Reds, before choosing his next place of work. If he actually wants to work elsewhere at the highest level at all.