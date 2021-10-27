Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp targeted by European giants

Barcelona have reportedly earmarked Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman.

After a disappointing start to the season, Koeman has found himself under the spotlight at the Nou Camp. At the time of writing, there’s significant doubt that he’ll be making it until Christmas.

That said, if Barcelona don’t consider their ideal replacement to be available, it would be no use getting rid of Koeman and appointing a successor who they don’t have total faith in.

Joan Laporta doesn’t appear to be doing himself any favours, having reportedly identified a rather pie in the sky target as the man he wants to replace Koeman, should he be sacked.

According to SPORT, while the prospect of appointing former midfielder Xavi Hernandez is a real one, the man Laporta really wants in the dugout is Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp is widely regarded one of the best managers on the planet, but he has shown little intention of leaving Anfield, especially for a sinking ship like Barcelona.

Barca will be one of countless clubs in Europe who would dream of having Klopp in charge, but there doesn’t appear to be much possibility of it actually happening – not now, anyway.