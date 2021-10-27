Video: West Ham’s Said Benrahma ends Man City’s five-year Carabao Cup domination with decisive penalty

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

After five years and one day, and four consecutive Carabao Cup titles, Manchester City have been dumped out of the competition, on penalties by West Ham United.

David Moyes’ side go from strength to strength, beating a City side that were full of their regular starters and who had clearly come to the London Stadium to win the tie.

The Hammers kept Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers goalless in 90 minutes, and with no extra-time, the game went straight to penalties.

MORE: Pundit warns Liverpool

West Ham scored all five of theirs with Phil Foden’s miss proving decisive. Said Benrahma stepped up to confidently put the hosts’ fifth penalty away and send the crowd wild.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories David Moyes Pep Guardiola Phil Foden Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.