After five years and one day, and four consecutive Carabao Cup titles, Manchester City have been dumped out of the competition, on penalties by West Ham United.

David Moyes’ side go from strength to strength, beating a City side that were full of their regular starters and who had clearly come to the London Stadium to win the tie.

The Hammers kept Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers goalless in 90 minutes, and with no extra-time, the game went straight to penalties.

West Ham scored all five of theirs with Phil Foden’s miss proving decisive. Said Benrahma stepped up to confidently put the hosts’ fifth penalty away and send the crowd wild.

Manchester City are out of the #CarabaoCup for the first time in five years! ? West Ham beat #MCFC on penalties to make their way through to the last eight! ??? pic.twitter.com/oXE9IEhKbN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 27, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports.