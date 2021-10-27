Video: Brentford’s Ivan Toney slams home Carabao Cup winner at Stoke

Thomas Frank will surely be delighted with his ever-evolving Brentford side, after they secured a 2-1 victory at Stoke City which put them through to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

Sergi Canos had already seen his long-range effort find the net, before Ivan Toney put the west Londoners in full control of the tie, slamming home a second which proved to be the eventual winner.

Brentford now join fellow west London side, Chelsea, in the hat, along with West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Leicester City, Liverpool and Sunderland.

Pictures from Sky Sports