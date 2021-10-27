Chelsea linked with move for striker as Romelu Lukaku goes seven games without a goal

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi.

Thomas Tuchel’s men had to endure Timo Werner’s wayward finishing for the bulk of last season, with Tammy Abraham not often being trusted to act as an alternative.

Chelsea fans will have breathed a sigh of relief over the summer when the club splashed out to re-sign former striker Romelu Lukaku, one of the deadliest marksmen on the planet.

That said, it’s now seven games without a goal for Lukaku, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. His fast start to life back at Chelsea has ended as swiftly as it began.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea have subsequently found themselves targeting ANOTHER striker, with PSG’s Mauro Icardi reportedly having become a target.

This news has to be taken with a pinch of salt, with it being highly unlikely that Marina Granovskaia would throw in the towel with Lukaku so soon into his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, Icardi is a top striker who would be realistically obtainable, were Chelsea to be keen on making the move happen. This could be one to keep an eye on later down the line.