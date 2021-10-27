The penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup for David Moyes’ West Ham side cannot be overlooked.

It is one of the results of this, or any other season.

Make no mistake, Pep Guardiola was taking the cup seriously again. A cup that City had won for the last four years running, were favourites to do so again, and who hadn’t lost in the competition for five years and one day.

The visitors had most of their big guns playing, including £100m man, Jack Grealish, but it was all to no avail as the Hammers held them to a goalless draw in normal time.

Said Benrahma sent the London Stadium into ecstasy after smashing home the fifth penalty, Phil Foden’s miss proving to be decisive with the east Londoners scoring all of their spot-kicks.

Manchester City are out of the #CarabaoCup for the first time in five years! ? West Ham beat #MCFC on penalties to make their way through to the last eight! ??? pic.twitter.com/oXE9IEhKbN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 27, 2021

After knocking Man United out earlier in the competition, seeing his side riding high in fourth place in the Premier League and top of their Europa League group with a 100 percent record, it’s time to take Moyes seriously again as a top-level manager.

He’s proven beyond reasonable doubt that his tenures at Man United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland were little more than a bump in the road.

At the right club, with the right players, he is working wonders. Don’t bet against West Ham winning some long overdue silverware as a result.