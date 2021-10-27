Form is temporary, class is permanent, or so they say.

That’s a description that can definitely be applied to Radamel Falcao, now plying his trade at Rayo Vallecano.

The Madrid-based side had been more than holding their own against Barcelona, and when a chance fell to El Tigre, his first in the match, he didn’t need asking twice.

With Sergio Busquets being robbed in midfield, the ball was played to Falcao who turned Gerard Pique before sliding the ball home off of the post.

It’s Falcao again as his brilliant return to LaLiga continues! ? He’s given Rayo Vallecano the lead against Barcelona ? pic.twitter.com/nZ2fck7Q18 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 27, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports