Video: Falcao continues great scoring run for Rayo with opener against Barcelona

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Form is temporary, class is permanent, or so they say.

That’s a description that can definitely be applied to Radamel Falcao, now plying his trade at Rayo Vallecano.

The Madrid-based side had been more than holding their own against Barcelona, and when a chance fell to El Tigre, his first in the match, he didn’t need asking twice.

MORE: Pundit warns Liverpool

With Sergio Busquets being robbed in midfield, the ball was played to Falcao who turned Gerard Pique before sliding the ball home off of the post.

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports

More Stories Falcao Gerard Pique Radamael Falcao Sergio Busquets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.