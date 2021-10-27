“Game Over” Fabrizio Romano delivers the news that Barcelona fans will be desperate to hear

It’s always a grim situation when someone loses their job, but football is also a competitive business and you do get the impression that Ronald Koeman has no way of coming back at Barcelona.

He’s under fire from all sides and he had an ordeal at the weekend with fans trying to get at his car so it can’t be fun for him either, while the 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano tonight will surely be the end for him.

The fans also have to be disgruntled that the brand of football has started to deteriorate and it doesn’t look like the players are really playing for him, so this is the news that a lot will want to hear:

Game over for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. Emergency meeting with Laporta and board after Rayo game. Statement expected soon as per Sport. ? #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2021

It must be stressed that the official announcement hasn’t come yet and there are many things that can be discussed in board meetings, but given the circumstances, it would be a shock if anything positive comes of this from Koeman’s point of view.

The problem will be finding a successor as no top-level managers seem to be realistic targets or fits just now so it could be a case of finding a caretaker, and it really will be a season of transition for Barca if that is the case.