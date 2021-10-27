When the chance came for Harvey Barnes to put Leicester ahead in their Carabao Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion, he didn’t need asking twice.

A long ball forward had seen Patson Daka put the defence under pressure before Brighton keeper, Jason Steele’s attempted clearance fell straight at Barnes’ feet.

Two defenders, waiting aimlessly for the ball to arrive, were made to pay for their tardiness as, after setting himself, Barnes smashed home the opener, sending the King Power faithful into ecstasy.

