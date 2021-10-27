“It’s much bigger planning” – Flamengo club chief questions whether to invest a large sum to keep Manchester United loanee

Andreas Pereira appears to have found a home with Flamengo after his loan move from Manchester United to the Rio de Janeiro side.

The 25-year-old has become a vital piece to the squad, and now talks are beginning regarding if they want to invest a large sum to keep the midfielder when his loan deal expires next summer.

Club chief Rodrigo Tostes commented on Andreas Pereira’s future at Flamengo in an interview with Globo Esporte.

Although the Brazilian side still has time to think about the definitive hiring of the midfielder, the fans already dream of his permanence. Still, the vice-president for finance of the Rio de Janeiro team has not confirmed whether Flamengo will activate the €20-million buy option in 2022.

According to the director, Flamengo needs to think very carefully about its investments in purchasing players in the coming years. The money to keep Pereira is a large sum for a South American club, so he questions if it’s wise to put a lot of money into one player.

“Then the athlete hurts. He stopped investing in another five. That’s what football planning points out. So, it’s not a question of financial planning; it’s much bigger planning done by football, with finance, with the club president,” Toste said.

Various Brazilian clubs find themselves in debt, and though they’re the wealthiest club in Brazil, they don’t want to suffer like other clubs around the league are at the moment.