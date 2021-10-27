Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and for Tottenham Hotspur, Lucas Moura couldn’t have timed his header any better.

The north Londoners found the going difficult at Turf Moor against Burnley in their Carabao Cup tie, and it wasn’t until deep into the second half that they managed to gain an advantage.

Thanks to a pinpoint cross from the right, Lucas Moura was able to get enough power behind his header to leave Nick Pope with no chance.

The goal, in the 68th minute, turned out to be the match winner.

Lucas Moura puts Tottenham ahead ? pic.twitter.com/ecK5Pnx9HE — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 27, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and DAZN