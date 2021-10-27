Unlike Liverpool for their match against Preston, Pep Guardiola has named a very strong XI to start their Carabao Cup tie against West Ham at the London Stadium.
In so doing, it evidences that the Citizens, quite rightly, are taking the competition seriously.
It will be a tough test against the Hammers, who have enjoyed an excellent start to their 2021/22 season in all competitions.
Silverware will undoubtedly also be on the hosts’ minds too, so a competitive fixture can be expected.
After some superb cameo performances, Cole Palmer, City’s exciting 19-year-old, has been handed a start.
Not quite an unknown quantity, he has been playing without fear and another live wire performance will cause the east Londoners problems.
Your City line-up to take on the Hammers! ?
XI | Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Palmer
SUBS | Carson, Dias, Jesus, Grealish, Laporte, Rodrigo, Cancelo, Foden, Edozie#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/rLB5qnH2E8
— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 27, 2021
It’s a team selection that has certainly got the thumbs up from the City faithful, and will allow the youngster to continue to enhance his credentials.
Raheem Sterling has also earned a rare start, and the England international will need a big showing in order to give Guardiola food for thought.
