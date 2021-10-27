Although it took until just after the hour mark for Liverpool to make their dominance count in the Carabao Cup tie against Preston North End, when the opening goal came, it was worth the wait.

Some doggedness in possession from Neco Williams saw him get to the byline and, despite the close attentions of two defenders, he still managed to pick out Takumi Minamino.

MORE: Pundit warns Liverpool

Though he was also being closely watched, Minamino managed to stick out a foot and divert the ball goalwards.

GOAL! Takumi Minamino gets on the end of Neco Williams’ cross and puts #LFC in front in the #CarabaoCup Preston 0-1 Liverpool ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/0AAnvcmONx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 27, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and Sky Sports