Video: Minamino continues his great scoring run with the opener against Preston

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Although it took until just after the hour mark for Liverpool to make their dominance count in the Carabao Cup tie against Preston North End, when the opening goal came, it was worth the wait.

Some doggedness in possession from Neco Williams saw him get to the byline and, despite the close attentions of two defenders, he still managed to pick out Takumi Minamino.

MORE: Pundit warns Liverpool

Though he was also being closely watched, Minamino managed to stick out a foot and divert the ball goalwards.

Pictures from beIN Sports and Sky Sports

More Stories Neco Williams Takumi Minamino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.