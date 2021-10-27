Video: Origi’s extraordinary scorpion kick finish puts Liverpool out of sight at Preston

Preston North End had given Liverpool a decent run out at Deepdale in their Carabao cup tie, evidenced by the fact it took the Reds over an hour before Takumi Minamino prodded them into a second-half lead.

Even after gaining the advantage, the visitors didn’t have things all of their own way, and it took until six minutes from the end of the game before Divock Origi’s incredible scorpion kick ended the game as a contest.

