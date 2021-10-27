There’s never a dull moment at Paris Saint-Germain it seems.

If it’s not Neymar and Edinson Cavani arguing over penalty taking duties or Kylian Mbappe demanding to be allowed to leave and join Real Madrid, then off field matters are destined to keep the French giants in the headlines.

According to Le Parisien, cited by Get French Football News, an unnamed PSG player has been robbed of a mobile phone and wallet.

The manner of the robbery was certainly opportune but could make the first-team players wary of keeping their cars unlocked in the future.

The outlet notes that when the car had stopped at a red light, a local prostitute from the Bois de Boulogne area of the French capital seized the moment.

Somewhat bizarrely, the player was then apparently instructed to drive to a specific location if he wanted to recover his valuables.

This request was acceded to, with the player getting back his mobile but not his wallet, for which he has reserved the right to make a complaint for.