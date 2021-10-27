It would appear that Newcastle United aren’t any nearer in finding their replacement for Steve Bruce, with no announcements thought to be imminent.

Perhaps it’s for the best that Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors at St. James’ Park are taking things slowly and making sure that they get their most important decision exactly right.

Whomever takes Bruce’s seat in the dugout will arguably author the way the team play in the immediate future, spearhead the challenge to give the club a new identity in playing terms and arguably be the figurehead that encourages the world’s best exponents to sign for the Magpies.

All of that would sit quite nicely with former Newcastle manager, Rafael Benitez, a man who is still worshipped on Tyneside and who, according to Football Insider, is wanted back in the north east.

However, there is another congregation that bow at his altar now, and the Spaniard seems perfectly suited to being back home on Merseyside, albeit on the blue rather than red half.

In the short space of time Benitez has been at Everton, he’s given the Toffees a real shot in the arm and has had them playing some of their best football in years.

There’s simply no need for him to uproot again and put himself under what’s likely to be the most intense scrutiny and pressure.

The saying ‘never go back’ certainly applies here because that ship sailed long ago.