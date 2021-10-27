Paul Pogba latest: Action required for Real Madrid to fund move for Man United midfielder

Real Madrid will reportedly have to part ways with several high-profile players in order to create space for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on the wage bill.

Pogba is out of contract with Man United in the summer of 2022. While there doesn’t appear to have been a definitive decision made on his future, every month that ticks by casts further doubt over his future at Old Trafford.

That doubt only intensifies when Pogba is linked with clubs of Real Madrid’s calibre, with Los Blancos and any other interested parties free to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in the January transfer window.

However, according to Don Balon, Real Madrid will have to part ways with several high-earners in order to make space for Pogba on the club’s wage bill, whether that be in January or the summer.

The report notes Marcelo, Isco, Gareth Bale and Mariano as four players who could be shifted in order to accommodate Pogba. Real Madrid could do without any of the four, it’s just a matter of finding buyers.

As is mentioned by Don Balon, Kylian Mbappe is also being linked with a free transfer move to the Santiago Bernabeu. To acquire him and Pogba without paying a penny would represent remarkable business.

Equally, not receiving a single penny for Pogba would be nothing short of disastrous for Man United. They may well be exploring the idea of cashing-in when the January window comes around…