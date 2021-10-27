Report: Chelsea ace is in initial talks with Brazilian club for next season

Chelsea FC defender Thiago Silva is in the final year of his two-year deal that he signed with the Premier League side in 2020. The 37-year-old will likely be departing this summer, and it seems as though the Brazil international has his post-European career plans.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Brazilian side ??Fluminense has approached Silva, and talks between the two parties are still in the initial stages.

There’s no further information regarding the type of deal, or contract Silva will see from his boyhood club. Chelsea will likely let Silva go, considering his age, but there’s no denying that The Blues got the most out of the defender who’s in the final stages of his career.

There might be an outside chance the Silva will stick another year to prepare for the FIFA World Cup, and manager Thomas Tuchel is a significant fan of the defender, so the London-based club might not have the entire door shut yet.

It will be interesting to see what both Chelsea and Silva decide to do later this summer.