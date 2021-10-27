Report: Middlesbrough eyes Brazilian starlet to help address injuries on their backline

Middlesbrough FC finds itself in sixth place and in a playoff spot for promotion. As the North Yorkshire-based club eyes to maintain their playoff position for the remainder of the season, they’ll need to improve their squad.

Over the summer, Middlesbrough expressed interest in Flamengo forward Rodrigo Muniz. However, the move collapsed as the player decided to sign for Fulham. Nonetheless, the Championship club wants to shop in the Brazilian transfer market again.

According to Brazilian outlet Torcedores (via The Northern Echo), Boro and Serie A side Fiorentina are expressing interest in Sport Club Internacional right-back Heitor Rodrigues.

The 20-year-old defender has made 64 appearances for the Brazilian club, scoring one goal and registering seven assists. Middlesbrough needs help on their backline as they’re dealing with injuries Anfernee Djiksteel, Marc Bola, Grant Hall, and Dael Fry.

All four players are currently out of action and unavailable for the next few weeks; meanwhile, Darnell Fischer won’t play a match for the club this season after suffering a long-term knee injury.

If Middlesbrough wants to stay in their playoff spot, they’ll need to secure a deal for Rodrigues in the early parts of the January window to get him into their squad and help fill some of the holes on defense due to injury.

Rodrigues’ contract expires in December 2022, so Internacional is likely to sell the player if the price is right. When it comes to a possible price, Transfermarkt puts the player’s value at €3-million.