Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea star underwent surgical procedure after ‘collision in training’

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen underwent a surgical procedure after requiring dental treatment following a training ground collision.

Christensen has been one of the finest centre-backs on the planet in 2021. His performances for both club and country have been exemplary, with the Dane being a key figure in the Blues’ Champions League win, as well as Denmark’s memorable run at Euro 2020 and near-perfect World Cup qualifying campaign.

Unfortunately for Tuchel, Christensen was unavailable for selection as Chelsea locked horns with Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, with the German revealing post-match that the reasoning behind his absence was a (seemingly minor) surgical procedure that he underwent.

Azpilicueta, Christensen and Loftus-Cheek would have all started tonight, but shoulder, teeth surgery (collision in training) and thigh respectively picked up in training ruled them out. Loftus-Cheek is thought to be the most serious of the three. #CHESOU — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) October 26, 2021

The details of the collision in Chelsea training are scarce, but Christensen has presumably taken a hit from one of his teammates and been left in some considerable pain in his mouth as a result. The damage done has now been repaired, which should see the centre-back return to action in due course.

Christensen is one of several Chelsea defenders whose contracts are due to expire in the summer of 2022. Marina Granovskaia ought to be focusing her efforts on getting him to extend as a matter of priority. Losing him would be a real kick in the teeth for the club…