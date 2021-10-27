Video: Guardiola puts Foden’s penalty miss for Man City down to a learning experience

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, refused to condemn Phil Foden, after the youngster’s missed spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out of their Carabao Cup tie at West Ham proved decisive.

Foden has more than proved himself to be one of England’s brightest football prospects, but in order to grow, there’ll be some disappointments for him to get over along the way.

One of those will undoubtedly be his poorly taken penalty, but Guardiola was quick to put it down to a warning experience in his post-match press conference.