Video: Napoli U16 player sparks crazy scenes as he scores a Maradona-esque goal with his hand vs Roma

Diego Maradona couldn’t spend as much time as he may have liked back in Italy due to possible tax issues, but he will forever be a legend at Napoli and you can tell how much he loved the club.

Their U16’s were in action against Roma today, and you can see that his influence is still paying off as he may have inspired this late effort:

Obviously, we don’t want to see players crowding the referee for every decision, but surely he must’ve realised something had gone badly wrong when the Roma kids were going absolutely nuts at him and gesturing for a handball.

The goal stood, and you can be sure the great man was smiling down on this one.

