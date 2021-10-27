Dele Alli’s Tottenham and England career has continued to take a nosedive this season, with Nuno Espirito Santo leaving him out of the Tottenham squad to face Burnley in their Carabao Cup tie at Turf Moor.

The midfielder’s fall from grace has been spectacular, and though Jose Mourinho might have been blamed for not picking the attacking midfielder more often, clearly, Nuno has spotted something similar about Alli’s game that he isn’t happy with.

When asked by reporters after the 1-0 win why Alli had been sidelined, Nuno would only say that the club need to be looking to somehow improve the player.