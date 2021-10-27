Video: Scott Brown scores a wonderful diving header for Aberdeen at Ibrox and trolls Rangers fans with a Morelos celebration

Scott Brown isn’t much of a goal threat these days and he’s certainly not a menace in the box from corners, but there was still a sense of inevitability that he might do something big tonight.

It was 50/50 in terms of it being something that helped or hindered Aberdeen, but he actually scored a cracking diving header – but also couldn’t resist the temptation to goad the Rangers fans with his attempt at Alfredo Morelos’ celebration:

Pictures from Rangers TV

The Celtic legend didn’t quite get the dream result as Rangers came back to draw 2-2 and Morelos himself got on the scoresheet, but it’s still a positive result for Aberdeen after a tough start for Stephen Glass.