Things are just getting better and better for West Ham United.

Back in Europe for the first time in a generation, they’re unbeaten and top of their Europa League group as well as sitting pretty in fourth place in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ squad is arguably the envy of the rest of the English top-flight, with the Hammers manager making a number of pundits eat their words after his previous spell at the club and disastrous tenures at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

The good news for the east London outfit just keeps on coming too.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United have been granted planning permission to increase their match day capacity at the London Stadium to 62,500.

That will allow the club to take another step towards a final, ideal, capacity of 67,000. If they’re able to eventually get to that figure, which would only be following enhancements to the Bobby Moore and Sir Trevor Brooking stands say Sky Sports, they would then have the biggest stadium in the capital.

