“You’re an inspiration to us all” – Clubs and players show support for first openly gay footballer Josh Cavallo

Numerous clubs and professional football players have voiced their support for Josh Cavallo, who earlier today announced that he was openly gay.

Cavallo, who plays for Australian A-League side Adelaide United, made the announcement via his social media channels.

The 21-year-old said: “Today I’m ready to speak about something personal that I’m finally comfortable to talk about in my life.

“I am proud to publicly announce that I am gay.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out. I have been fighting my sexuality for over six years now, and I’m glad I can put that to rest.”

Numerous big name football clubs and prominent players have come out in support of the 21-year-old, who is now the only active male footballer in the top flight of any League in the world to be openly gay, in a potentially massive step towards inclusivity in football around in world.

Here’s some of what has been said.

Hopefully this is a big step in the right direction for inclusivity in men’s football around the world.

You can also see a video of his announcement below.

