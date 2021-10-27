Numerous clubs and professional football players have voiced their support for Josh Cavallo, who earlier today announced that he was openly gay.

Cavallo, who plays for Australian A-League side Adelaide United, made the announcement via his social media channels.

The 21-year-old said: “Today I’m ready to speak about something personal that I’m finally comfortable to talk about in my life.

“I am proud to publicly announce that I am gay.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out. I have been fighting my sexuality for over six years now, and I’m glad I can put that to rest.”

Numerous big name football clubs and prominent players have come out in support of the 21-year-old, who is now the only active male footballer in the top flight of any League in the world to be openly gay, in a potentially massive step towards inclusivity in football around in world.

Here’s some of what has been said.

Proud of you @JoshuaCavallo for your strength and bravery. You'll Never Walk Alone ?? #RedTogether https://t.co/1zOmGBnCRf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 27, 2021

THANK YOU, @JoshuaCavallo, for taking a huge step forward! Your courage contributes to normalizing diversity in the world of sports. ???? https://t.co/5HvCnwy8PI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2021

Thank you @JoshuaCavallo for your strength and bravery… ???? You are an inspiration to millions

????? Everyone deserves the right to be themselves The world of football is a better place today, because of you ?? https://t.co/bdUtBpzmHv — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2021

Hey @JoshuaCavallo, I don’t have the pleasure to know you personally but I want to thank you for this step that you take. The world of football is far behind and you are helping us move forward. https://t.co/pe8xdJl15i — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) October 27, 2021

This must have taken much courage, Josh. You have my full support!! ?? https://t.co/sJDTd2JFmD — Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) October 27, 2021

??"I'm Josh Cavallo, I'm a footballer, and I'm proud to be gay" Congratulations, Josh. You're an inspiration to us all ?? https://t.co/j23Y2akvUa — Kick It Out (@kickitout) October 27, 2021

Pretty cool to see big players (Griezmann/Pique/Varane) and big clubs (Juve/Barca/Arsenal/LFC) expressing support. As several did too during Euros following Hungary bigotry. Defooooo progress becoming visible and harder to argue there's modern day dressing room obstacles. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) October 27, 2021

Hopefully this is a big step in the right direction for inclusivity in men’s football around the world.

You can also see a video of his announcement below.