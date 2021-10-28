Arsenal interested in signing Bundesliga midfielder on free transfer next summer

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

After a dismal start to their Premier League campaign, Arsenal have now found themselves in the midst of a purple patch. Still, Mikel Arteta will be under no illusions – their squad is incomparable to their ‘big six’ rivals.

The Gunners’ midfield has long been discussed as an area of weakness. The additions of Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga have gone some way to addressing that.

Still, it’s far from perfection, with further reinforcement required before it can be considered to the standard capable of launching a bid for Champions League football.

Arsenal invested heavily into the squad over the summer and are likely to do so in the transfer windows ahead in order to try and shorten the gap between themselves and their competitors.

One player that could be targeted, or so claims SPORTBILD reporter Christian Falk, is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, who is out of contract in June 2022.

True? @Arsenal is interested in Denis Zakaria (24) of @borussia. Zakaria is a free agent in summer pic.twitter.com/c53v9XWN3W — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 27, 2021

Arsenal would do well to fend off competition to land Zakaria on a free, but were they successful in doing so, they’d be acquiring a player with the potential to be one of the finest holding midfielders in the Premier League.

This is exactly the profile of player that Arsenal ought to be pursuing. No more second-rate additions.