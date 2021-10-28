Chelsea now feel positive over the prospect of Andreas Christensen signing a new contract with the club, amid talks with the defender’s father, according to Football Insider.

Noise around the centre-back’s future has intensified as of late, following the suggestion that discussions over a new deal hadn’t taken place for two months, as reported by Goal.

Progress no longer seems to be stalled with Football Insider reporting that all parties are positive that a breakthrough can be found now that Christensen’s father is in talks with the club.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed the best football of his career to date since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at the end of January.

Christensen, whose steadily been seeing more action for the first-team since his return from a two-year loan at Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017, is now showing that he’s got what it takes to be a starter.

Football Insider add that the ball-playing centre-back is happy under the tutelage of Tuchel and willing to sign an extension, with Chelsea feeling confident of striking a long-term deal for the Dane.

For those of you who may not remember, Christensen’s father is technically a former employee of Chelsea’s.

The Blues avoided punishment, as per i, despite illegal payments to the defender’s dad worth over £650,000 under the guise that Sten was working as a scout – though he never carried out such a job.

Sten began working for the west London outfit on the very same day that Andreas signed for Chelsea, according to the Guardian, all whilst Christensen Sr was employed by his son’s former club Brondby.

Andreas is really starting to live up to the potential that seemingly convinced the Blues that his signature was worth operating outside of the rules to secure.

The Denmark international is a regular starter in a backline that has established themselves as the best defence in world football under Tuchel, as he’s starred alongside the likes of Antonio Rudiger.

Christensen hasn’t looked back since Tuchel arrived, he was solid as Chelsea recovered from a dismal run in the Premier League in Lampard’s final month and went on to win the Champions League.

The 6ft2 ace then started every match for Denmark as they made it to the semi-finals of the Euros over the summer and has only missed five matches for the Blues this season, seemingly down to the fact that Tuchel is rotating the defence more, not in any way a slight towards Christensen’s performances.