Chelsea are on the hunt to sign talented midfield prospect Leonardo Cardoso from West Bromwich Albion, according to Football Insider.

Football Insider report that the Blues are targeting the Baggies starlet ahead of the January window, with the west London outfit working to land Cardoso before he commits to a professional contract.

Chelsea, a breeding ground for talent over the last decade – who have now developed academy graduates into key first-team players instead of solely banking considerable profits on their development, would only have to pay a compensation fee if they recruit Cardoso before he pens professional terms with West Brom.

It’s added that the Premier League powerhouses have been alerted to Cardoso after his impressive displays for Albion’s Under-16s, as well as both England and Portugal at youth level.

The Portuguese ace is currently a member of the England Under-16s squad but has represented his homeland in the past.

West Brom unsurprisingly rate Cardoso highly but the Hawthorns outfit will find it incredibly difficult to keep hold of the talent now that Chelsea are closely monitoring.

Cardoso turns 17 years old next May, at that point he will become eligible to sign a professional contract, whether that it was Albion or Chelsea.

Football Insider add that the midfielder is seen as ‘one of the best young players in the country’ at West Brom, so it’s no surprise to see that a top club like the Blues are after Cardoso.