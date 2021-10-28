After the 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool last weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really doesn’t have any more lives left as Manchester United manager.

Irrespective of the result, it was the manner of the performance which has to be the most galling.

An XI full of world class stars playing no better than a Championship also-ran against the Reds.

Manchester Evening News report that it’s Cristiano Ronaldo keeping the dressing room together with a number of players thought to have lost faith in the Norwegian and his tactics.

What’s interesting is that many of the problems are of Ronaldo’s making, with Solskjaer having to carry the can.

MORE: Lineker’s controversial views

By purchasing their former player late in the summer transfer window, the club were always going to play him in every game possible, unless injuries dictated otherwise.

That would’ve meant juggling things around and sidelining Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho immediately, with the latter clearly suffering as a result.

In order to give the team some balance, the likes of Donny van de Beek has also seen next to no action, which, when you consider how poorly some of his contemporaries have been playing, is a travesty.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Dairon Asprilla channels Ibrahimovic with one of the best MLS goals in history Manchester United mustn’t use Solskjaer’s severance payment as an excuse not to sack him Newcastle’s proposed move for Marc Overmars makes perfect sense

In any event, once you’ve lost the dressing room, which it seems patently clear Solskjaer has, there’s no coming back from that.