MLS has seen some wonderful goals in its history, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s specials surely featuring highly.

However, even the Swede may have been outdone by Dairon Asprilla’s blockbuster on Wednesday night.

Asprilla actually channelled his inner Zlatan by attempting a bicycle kick from outside the box, and, just like the AC Milan star, his effort found the back of the net.

Portland Timbers were already a goal to the good against San Jose thanks to Diego Chara’s 34th-minute effort, before Asprilla took centre-stage with his wonder goal sealing the win in the 55th.

