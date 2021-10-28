Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs on three Chelsea stars ahead of potential future moves

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keeping tabs on THREE Chelsea players ahead of potential future moves.

Chelsea have one of the deepest squads in Europe. Thomas Tuchel is blessed to have a group of players so rich in quality, hence why the Blues are still competing on five fronts – Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and FIFA Club World Cup – having already won the Super Cup.

However, with there being so many quality players down at Cobham, there’s not enough game-time to go around. As a result, some hugely talented players find themselves left among the substitutes week-in, week-out. Three who are not guaranteed starters are Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic.

Werner and Hudson-Odoi have began to work their way into Tuchel’s thinking, having been left out in the opening stages of the season, while Pulisic has made just one appearance this season to date, having been injured and suffering with COVID-19. Regardless, all three could play more substantial roles elsewhere.

Timo Werner (centre) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) are reportedly wanted by Borussia Dortmund

According to an exclusive report published by TEAMtalk, Borussia Dortmund could be the club willing to offer them the opportunity to thrive. The report claims that Dortmund are keeping tabs on all three ahead of potential moves, with Erling Haaland potentially set to depart the club in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Werner has previously proven himself able to find the net on a regular basis in the Bundesliga, while regular first-team football in his favoured left-wing position could do wonders for Hudson-Odoi. As for Pulisic, he knows Dortmund well, having played there before. All three players would be worthy additions to Marco Rose’s squad.

