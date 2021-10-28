Eden Hazard latest: Real Madrid winger has two Premier League admirers

Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Eden Hazard’s situation at Real Madrid.

As was reported by Marca after Hazard’s omission from the Clasico, Carlo Ancelotti had frankly revealed that he prefers other players in the squad to the Belgian. It was a new low for the former Chelsea star at the Santiago Bernabeu, to be fully fit but out of favour.

Predictably, Hazard has now been linked with a move away from Real Madrid just a matter of days after his manager’s comments, with ESPN reporting that both former employers Chelsea and newly cash-rich Newcastle United are keeping an eye on his situation.

The report does note that it is not entirely clear at this point in time how interested either party is or whether they will be following it up with an official proposal, but there do appear to be potential suitors for Hazard mulling over the possibility of making a move.

MORE: Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs on three Chelsea stars ahead of potential future moves

A return to Chelsea would be a romantic proposition for Hazard, but he would run the risk of tainting his legacy by failing to measure up to his former self. Newcastle would be capable of paying his wages, but they’re also currently in the Premier League relegation zone.

It remains to be seen if either club will provide Hazard with a plausible route out of Madrid, but it certainly looks as though his nightmare with Los Blancos is coming to an end. The dream move to work under childhood hero Zinedine Zidane hasn’t quite paid off for him…