Josh Cavallo’s coming out video on Wednesday has seen support from across the world of football and more generally, with many rushing to congratulate the Adelaide United player for his bravery.

One of those was former England Women’s international, Lianne Sanderson, who also noted in her interview with talkSPORT that there are Premier League who are gay but who, perhaps, have felt unable to address that publicly.

With Cavallo taking the lead, Sanderson, like many others, clearly hopes it will pave the way for more male professional footballers to come out.