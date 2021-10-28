Liverpool hold key advantage over Manchester United in race to sign £60m midfielder

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for England international Kalvin Phillips – with Jurgen Klopp’s men thought to hold the advantage.

Phillips had to wait patiently to launch a career at a the highest level. It wasn’t until he was 24-years-old that he made his first Premier League appearance. He made his international debut just a month later.

Such was the seamless transition into life as an England player, Phillips found himself starting for his country at Euro 2020 and was later crowned England’s Player of the Year for his performances in the tournament.

It’s no surprise to hear that he is now reportedly being targeted by some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, especially with Leeds United down in the relegation-threatened depths of the division.

Liverpool and Manchester United and reportedly interested in Kalvin Phillips

MORE: Transfer insider provides HUGE update on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future

More Stories / Latest News
Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs on three Chelsea stars ahead of potential future moves
Video: Lianne Sanderson admits she knows of gay Premier League players in light of Josh Cavallo’s coming out
End of an era at Liverpool with Reds likely to be impacted by Michael Edwards’ decision to leave

According to the Daily Star, not only are Manchester United keen on signing Leeds’ star performer, but they’ve also been joined in the race by arch-rivals Liverpool, who are yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

The report notes that Liverpool could also hold the advantage in the race to sign Phillips, with the player himself wary of the sort of backlash there’d be if he left Leeds for rivals Man United.

The interest from clubs of that calibre is testament to Phillips’ quality. As per the Daily Star, the asking price is in the region of £60m. It remains to be seen if either club would be prepared to pay that price.

More Stories Kalvin Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.