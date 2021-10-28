Liverpool hold key advantage over Manchester United in race to sign £60m midfielder

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for England international Kalvin Phillips – with Jurgen Klopp’s men thought to hold the advantage.

Phillips had to wait patiently to launch a career at a the highest level. It wasn’t until he was 24-years-old that he made his first Premier League appearance. He made his international debut just a month later.

Such was the seamless transition into life as an England player, Phillips found himself starting for his country at Euro 2020 and was later crowned England’s Player of the Year for his performances in the tournament.

It’s no surprise to hear that he is now reportedly being targeted by some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, especially with Leeds United down in the relegation-threatened depths of the division.

According to the Daily Star, not only are Manchester United keen on signing Leeds’ star performer, but they’ve also been joined in the race by arch-rivals Liverpool, who are yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

The report notes that Liverpool could also hold the advantage in the race to sign Phillips, with the player himself wary of the sort of backlash there’d be if he left Leeds for rivals Man United.

The interest from clubs of that calibre is testament to Phillips’ quality. As per the Daily Star, the asking price is in the region of £60m. It remains to be seen if either club would be prepared to pay that price.