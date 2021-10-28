When Liverpool supporters look back on the last few years it’ll always be affectionately referred to as the Jurgen Klopp era.

Of course, the German’s stamp is all over the current crop at Anfield, but he would be the first to admit that if it wasn’t for the the staff behind the scenes, the unsung heroes who help to oil the wheels, Liverpool simply wouldn’t be as successful as they are.

One of those is Michael Edwards, head of recruitment at the club and arguably one of the most important people there.

Responsible for bringing some of the best first-team players to Anfield, he’ll be a huge loss when he leaves.

According to Football Insider, that will be at the end of the 2021/22 season, and it’s sure to have an almighty impact on Klopp and, more widely, on the club.

It isn’t immediately clear if Edwards has another role to go to or has just had enough of the position at this point in time.

If Liverpool are unable to persuade him otherwise, then they’ll need to ensure appropriate due diligence is done for Edwards’ replacement.

Of all of the people that Klopp leans on, Edwards is one of the most important and trustworthy, so the club must get things spot on if they intend for their recent successes in the transfer market to continue.