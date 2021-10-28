Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s expecting twins with Georgina Rodriguez in lovely post

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have taken to social media to announce that they’re expecting the birth of twins with adorable posts.

The couple wrote on their respective Instagram accounts: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.”

Ronaldo and Spanish-Argentinean model Georgina shared a lovely picture of themselves in bed with a picture of the baby scan.

The pair also shared a beautiful picture of Ronaldo and his other four children holding two fingers up to welcome the family’s newest additions as they enjoyed some time in the pool.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has four other children, his eldest, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is seven years old, twins Eva and Mateo were born in 2017 and Alana Martina, the couple’s first child together was born later in 2017.

The Sun report that the stunning superstars have been in a relationship since around November 2016.

It’s absolutely wonderful news for Cristiano and Georgina, we can’t wait to undoubtedly see the entire family all playing football together in the years to come.