Manchester United are right to let Paul Pogba run down his contract

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Regardless of whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in charge at Manchester United next summer, it appears that Paul Pogba won’t be at the club.

ESPN note that the Red Devils have finally accepted that the Frenchman will not be signing a new deal and will leave for free when his current contract runs out in June 2022.

When he’s on his game, the midfielder is elegant yet powerful, languid yet decisive. However, those days have been few and far between for a long time now.

Unfortunately for Solskjaer, he doesn’t appear to have the strength of character to bench Pogba for an extended period when the player just doesn’t seem bothered.

MORE: Lineker’s controversial views

Though they’re different players entirely, one has to question why Donny van de Beek hasn’t been given a chance at Pogba’s expense.

The Dutchman oiled the wheels at Ajax and would almost certainly do a similar job for United given half the chance.

More Stories / Latest News
Better late than never for Barcelona as they finally sack Ronald Koeman
Marcelo’s representative states his client wants to remain in Europe amid links of a return to Brazil
Report: Everton joins Man City, Milan in pursuit of Brazilian starlet

Perhaps, now that United can see any further time spent persuading Pogba will be fruitless, van de Beek may finally get his chance.

More Stories Donny van de Beek Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.