Regardless of whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in charge at Manchester United next summer, it appears that Paul Pogba won’t be at the club.

ESPN note that the Red Devils have finally accepted that the Frenchman will not be signing a new deal and will leave for free when his current contract runs out in June 2022.

When he’s on his game, the midfielder is elegant yet powerful, languid yet decisive. However, those days have been few and far between for a long time now.

Unfortunately for Solskjaer, he doesn’t appear to have the strength of character to bench Pogba for an extended period when the player just doesn’t seem bothered.

Though they’re different players entirely, one has to question why Donny van de Beek hasn’t been given a chance at Pogba’s expense.

The Dutchman oiled the wheels at Ajax and would almost certainly do a similar job for United given half the chance.

Perhaps, now that United can see any further time spent persuading Pogba will be fruitless, van de Beek may finally get his chance.