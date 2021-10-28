Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a dead man walking at Manchester United, and is only being afforded any goodwill because of his playing association with the club.

It’s abundantly clear to anyone with a passing interest in the beautiful game, that the Norwegian is not fit for purpose.

According to The Sun, the club would have to pay Solskjaer a severance package totalling £7.5m if they were to sack him at this point.

Frankly, that’s a drop in the ocean when you consider the damage that is being done to the team and the brand with the former Molde and Cardiff City manager in charge.

There appears to be no discernible tactics to fall back on when things start to go wrong, world class players are looking anything but, and if Solskjaer’s demeanour in post-match interviews is replicated in the dressing room, one wonders how he’s ever able to command respect.

The financial compensation can’t be used as an excuse by the board to keep hold of the manager, particularly when he’s so obviously out of his depth.

Chelsea had no issues with sacking Frank Lampard mid-season to replace him with Thomas Tuchel, and if United’s hierarchy genuinely want to be back challenging alongside the Blues, then they have to adopt a similar policy without delay.