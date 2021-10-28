Marcelo’s representative states his client wants to remain in Europe amid links of a return to Brazil

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo is in his final days with the Spanish side as the 33-year-old’s contract expires in June. Unless Los Blancos change their mind, it seems the Brazil international will depart. 

With Marcelo’s future up in the air, there are various rumors regarding the defender and the possibility of returning to Brazil and joining his boyhood club Fluminense FC.

However, Marcelo’s representative came out and spoke with TNT Sports to state his client hasn’t decided on his future. Reporter Tati Mantovani said with Caio Alves, Marcelo’s representative, to clarify the rumors of the last few days.

Marcelo, the current captain of Real Madrid, is focused on the club and not his future despite his contract up in 2022. The player’s representatives also emphasize that Marcelo is not likely to return to Brazil, and the player desires to continue in European football.

Several Brazilian clubs have shown interest in having the player in recent weeks, but there was no conversation with any of them. Real Madrid wants to turnover the players that were a part of the three straight UEFA Champions League trophies as age becomes a factor.

