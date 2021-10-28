With Steve Bruce long gone at Newcastle, supporters will likely be checking media outlets daily to find out who will be coming in to replace him, but it’s right that the new owners are taking their time to ensure they get the most important decisions spot on.

There’s little point in moving quickly just to appease the fan base, because if it the wrong decision is made on the back of such haste, the Toon Army will soon let Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors know about it.

News that Marc Overmars could be about to be appointed as technical director perhaps gives a hint at the direction the club want to go in.

A De Telegraaf reporter, speaking on the radio program, Veronica Inside, and cited by Voetbal Primeur, has suggested that Daily Mail reports that Erik ten Hag will be heading to Tyneside are wide of the mark, but that Overmars is likely to be there by February at the latest.

That does hint at the fact that ten Hag may well be an option for the club from next season, unless they decide to follow through with a potential offer for Paulo Fonseca, per BBC Sport.

In any event, Overmars’ hire would be perfect for a club that long for a style of football similar to Kevin Keegan’s swashbucklers from the 1990s.

The Dutchman has been the brains behind Ajax’s recent rise, and his eye for talent spotting as well as choosing the right players for a pleasing passing style is unsurpassed.

Newcastle fans could be in for a treat.