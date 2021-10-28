Newcastle United plotting ambitious raid for England international in January transfer window

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse in the January transfer window.

Ward-Prowse is among the finest players competing in the lower-half of the Premier League table. His status as a fully fledged England international under Gareth Southgate is testament to that.

An accomplished midfield player and set-piece specialist, Ward-Prowse is a credit to Southampton, but is once again being linked with a move away from St. Mary’s.

As was reported by The Athletic over the summer, Aston Villa lodged an official bid to sign the 26-year-old. However, the move never materialised.

Ward-Prowse went on to sign a new contract to put an end to the speculation, but according to Football Insider, newly cash-rich Newcastle have not been deterred.

In fact, as per the report, Newcastle are expected to approach Southampton in the January transfer window over the possibility of doing a deal for Ward-Prowse.

It’s hard to imagine they will be met with a warm response, but as with every transfer, money talks, and following their Saudi takeover Newcastle have cash in abundance.