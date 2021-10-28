Pilot who organised Emiliano Sala’s doomed flight found GUILTY in court and set for sentencing

The pilot who was originally due to fly Cardiff City signing Emiliano Sala across the English channel has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft, reports The Sun.

Businessman David Henderson was the man who had organised the flight. He delegated to David Ibbotson as he was holidaying with his wife in Paris. That proved to be a deadly decision, with Ibbotson not having the necessary credentials or documentation to fly the aircraft, especially at nighttime.

The light aircraft subsequently plunged into the channel, killing both Ibbotson and Emiliano Sala, who was on his way to join up with his Cardiff City teammates and launch his Premier League career, having completed a club-record £15m move to the Welsh club.

Henderson, whose case went to trial at Cardiff Crown Court, denied the charge of endangering the safety of an aircraft, but was found guilty by a jury by the majority of 10-2. As per the report, he will be sentenced on November 12th, at which point Sala’s family can hopefully have a little bit of closure.