Paul Pogba apologised to Manchester United teammates after failing to stick to specific Solskjaer instruction against Liverpool

Nothing went right for Manchester United as they were hammered 5-0 by heated rivals Liverpool on Sunday, as it’s emerged that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer specifically urged Paul Pogba not to act rash.

According to Andy Mitten for GQ, Solskjaer explicitly told Pogba not to do anything stupid like getting sent off before he introduced the superstar at halftime as the Red Devils were losing 4-0 to their foes.

Pogba replaced Mason Greenwood at the interval, but the 28-year-old ended up being on the pitch for just 15 minutes as he was shown a red card for a nasty challenge in the 59th minute of the tie.

The midfielder was initially shown a yellow for his reckless slide tackle which left Naby Keita needing to be stretchered off, but referee Anthony Taylor gave Pogba his marching orders after a VAR review.

Pogba will now be suspended for three domestic fixtures, a potentially killer blow for Solskjaer as the Norwegian fights for his job at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will be without the hot and cold, yet extremely talented Pogba for the Premier League ties against Spurs, cross-town rivals Manchester City and relegation candidates Watford.

With three defeats in their last four top-flight matches leaving the side to slip to seventh in the table, being without Pogba for such difficult fixtures may see them drop even further.

It’s somewhat astonishing that United only ended up conceding one more goal against Liverpool after Pogba was sent off, it looked like the scoreline would end up much closer to 10-0 for most of the match.