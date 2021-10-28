PSG join Liverpool in race to sign Brazil international after Neymar’s recommendation

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to battle Liverpool for the signature of Leeds United winger Raphinha.

It was a major coup for Leeds to manager to get Raphinha through the door after being promoted to the Premier League. The Brazilian starred in his debut campaign at Elland Road and subsequently forced his way into his national squad.

All due respect to Leeds, a player launching a career with a country as esteemed as Brazil ought to also have ambitions of playing in the Champions League. At 24-years-old, you’d expect Raphinha to have a future in the competition.

That said, he will probably never qualify while still a Leeds player, thus securing a move away from the club could prove to be a necessity if he wishes to reach the absolute summit of the game.

According to TEAMtalk, Raphinha is already turning heads at two of the biggest clubs on the planet – Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. The report claims that both sides hold an interest in signing the attacker.

TEAMtalk’s belief is that Neymar, who has trained and played alongside Raphinha with the Seleção, has urged those pulling the strings at the Parc des Princes to launch a move to sign his compatriot.

Someone ought to remind Neymar that Mauricio Pochettino already has him, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler at his disposal. Do they really need another attacker?