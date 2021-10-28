Report: Everton joins Man City, Milan in pursuit of Brazilian starlet

Yuri Alberto is one of the top young goal scorers in Brazilian football, which is why clubs in Europe who need a goal scorer are expressing interest in the 20-year-old.

Manchester City and AC Milan, two sides that need either a striker or inject some youth into the position, have their eyes on the Sport Club Internacional forward. However, there’s another Premier League club reportedly entering the race.

According to a Brazilian media outlet Torcedores, Everton is now targeting Alberto as The Toffees need an injection of a player that can consistently find the back of the net in seven appearances. In 49 appearances, Alberto has scored 18 goals while registering four assists.

Andros Townsend leads Everton in goals with five in all competitions, but the issue here is that the 30-year-old is a winger. Everton brought in Salomón Rondón, but he’s yet to score for Everton. Furthermore, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has dealt with injuries this season.

When it comes to the cost for the player, the Brazilian club is refusing to sell Alberto for nothing less than £17-million.